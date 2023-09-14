SpaceX set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 and will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 at 12:03 a.m. with an additional launch opportunity at 12:30 a.m.

If the launch doesn’t happen in those two windows, SpaceX will have two more opportunities on Friday evening at 11:38 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12:07 a.m.

Ahead of tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of @Starlink satellites, teams are keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean which could impact conditions for recovery operations → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2023

This is the fifth flight for the first-stage booster rocket supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

