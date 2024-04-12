CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is scheduled for Friday night at 9:22 p.m.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This is the 20th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and 12 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Backup opportunities available until 12:48 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 13

