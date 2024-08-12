SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Monday morning from Florida’s Space Coast.

The rocket was set to launch over the weekend before it was scrubbed with less than one minute on the countdown clock.

This Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to send more Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch happened at 6:37 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX said this will be the 17th flight for the first stage booster, which previously launched SES-22, ispace’s HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 11 Starlink missions.

SpaceX also landed the first-stage booster after the launch on one of the company’s droneships in the Atlantic

