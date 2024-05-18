Special Olympics Florida hosts over 2,000 athletes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The two-day event will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and the USTA National Campus.

A new release said more than 2,400 athletes from across the state will compete in seven different sports.

Different sports include track and field, basketball, soccer, bocce, cycling, cheerleading, and tennis.

All sports, except tennis, will occur at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The tennis competitions will take place at the USTA National Campus in the Lake Nona area.

The games are free to attend.

The competition kicked off on Friday and will go on until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

