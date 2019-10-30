0 St. Cloud High School teacher arrested for allegedly slamming student into ground, wall, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud Police Department said it arrested a St. Cloud High School teacher Wednesday after video shows he slammed a female student into a wall and then to the ground.

Police said the resource officer took the student to an office and asked what happened. The student told the officer that Jason Parks slammed her to the ground.

The student told the officer at the beginning of class another student pulled her chair out from under her when she went to sit down. Then, she said she waited for the bell to ring and went over to hit the other student.

A report said at this point, the student's father showed up and the officer explained what happened to the girl.

The officer said the girl did not need medical attention and they did not see any signs of injury.

Video footage from the school camera shows Parks slam the girl to the wall and then into the ground, according to a report.

The officer said they did not see the girl fighting back in the video.

The St. Cloud Police Department investigated the incident and discovered Parks battered the student.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer conducted a follow-up investigation.

Parks was arrested on a charge of child abuse -- simple battery and transported to the Osceola County Jail, where he was booked and held on bail.

No other information was provided regarding the investigation.

Officials said Parks has been reassigned out of the school until the investigation is complete.

They said Parks was employed with the school district since January 2015 and has served as a substitute teacher and teacher.

Parks began working at St. Cloud High School in November 2018 as an environmental science teacher.

The principal of St. Cloud High School released a statement regarding Parks:

"This is Nate Fancher, Principal of St. Cloud High School. As I have always maintained open communication with our school community, I feel it is important to inform you of a difficult situation involving our school. The St. Cloud Police Department arrested one of our teachers this morning for simple battery and child abuse, regarding his handling of a student while breaking up a student incident. The teacher will be reassigned out of our school until any and all investigations are finished. Please be assured that the school district and St. Cloud High School take matters of student safety very seriously. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we provide the best possible education for your child."

