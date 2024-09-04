St. Cloud man accused of practicing medicine without license again

ST.CLOUD, Fla. — The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help locating Juan Carlos Munoz Melgar.

The Osceola County man is believed to be on the run after he was hit with new charges related to illegally practicing medicine.

MBI Director Ron Stucker says in May, agents caught Munoz practicing medicine from his home in St. Cloud.

“Again, people had medical concerns, he diagnosed those concerns and then prescribed them the stuff he did before. What we believe is herbal supplements,” Stucker said.

This was just six months after agents arrested Munoz and raided his “Dr. Superlife” office on South Orange Blossom Trail. In November, he was arrested on the same charges. He was also charged with drug possession after agents found surgical grade fentanyl during the raid.

On his former social media account, you can find bizarre photos of Juan Carlos Munoz appearing to be in a doctor’s office with guns and what appears to be patients.

On a LinkedIn page under his name, it says he was a “forensic doctor” and an expert in homicide investigations while working in South America.

His lawyer says he practiced medicine in Brazil and Bolivia before practicing at his Dr. Superlife office on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County.

Stucker says his office found no evidence in the United States, Central and South America that Munoz was ever licensed to practice medicine. Authorities also could not find evidence that he received the proper education to be a doctor.

Stucker says there’s no evidence in this most recent case of Munoz targeted a specific group.

However, according to report released last Fall, Munoz told undercover agents that he advertised on the radio to specifically Mexicans because “they are people that are gullible peasant, farmers that will pay cash without asking questions.”

He said he would not treat white Americans, Puerto Ricans, and Brazilians because these nationalities “are more likely to find a reason to sue him.” According to the report, he did not take insurance and only accepted cash.

MBI says they believe Munoz is now on the run roughly two weeks before he is set to face trial on his original charges.

Stucker says MBI has reason to believe Munoz knows that he is wanted. They’re asking that he turns himself in immediately.

If you know of Munozr’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Eyewitness News spoke to Munoz’s lawyer by phone. Jonathan Torres says he does not know where Munoz is. In terms of the charges against him in Orange County, he called him a naturalist who gave patients herbal supplements. But the lawyer did say that Munoz did not have a license in Florida. However, he claims Munoz does have diplomas of some sort. We’re waiting to hear what those degrees are in.

