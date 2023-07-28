‘Standing Room Only’: Tim McGraw announces Orlando tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you like, love, or want some more of Tim McGraw, you’re in luck.

The Grammy award-winning country star announced his Standing Room Only Tour will stop in Orlando next year.

McGraw will play Orlando’s Amway Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024, for his first solo appearance since 2011. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tickets are set to start at $35.50.

The tour will feature special guest Carly Pearce.

You can click here to learn more and see the full list of tour dates.

