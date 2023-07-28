Bookmark the date: Buy half-priced used books at Orlando Public Library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bookmark a place in your weekend calendar to stop by the Orlando Public Library for the half-price book sale.

Half Off Book Sale Weekend at the Friends of the Orange County Library System Inc. bookstore runs Friday through Sunday.

The library said hundreds of used fiction and nonfiction books, book-related gifts, DVDs, CDs, vinyl and more for half-price.

The sale will take place on the third floor of the Orlando Public Library at 101 E. Central Blvd.

The sale will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

