Bookmark the date: Buy half-priced used books at Orlando Public Library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bookmark a place in your weekend calendar to stop by the Orlando Public Library for the half-price book sale.
Half Off Book Sale Weekend at the Friends of the Orange County Library System Inc. bookstore runs Friday through Sunday.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
The library said hundreds of used fiction and nonfiction books, book-related gifts, DVDs, CDs, vinyl and more for half-price.
The sale will take place on the third floor of the Orlando Public Library at 101 E. Central Blvd.
Read: Need a truck, drone or tractor? Orange County hosting huge online auction
The sale will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group