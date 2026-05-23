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Two-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle on the beach in New Smyrna Beach

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
WFTV Breaking News
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved a 2-year-old in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday.

According to VSO, the child ran into the traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 pm on the beach near E. Seventh Avenue.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, as speed and impairment do not appear to be factors upon the initial investigation, according to VSO.

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Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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