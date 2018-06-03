State Road 434 closed in both directions in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - A short section of State Road 434 is closed in Oviedo for an indefinite period as crews investigate a “roadway collapse.”
The section of SR-434 spanning from Artesia to Hammock Lane in Oviedo is closed in both directions, officials said.
Firefighters said a 3x3 foot hole has developed over a culvert in the area, with water in the hole.
Multiple officials are assessing the hole and its impact on the rest of the road.
SR434 closed between Artesia and Hammock Ln for roadway collapse. Indefinite time frame. Seek other North-South travel.— Oviedo Fire (@OviedoFire) June 3, 2018
