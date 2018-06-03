  • State Road 434 closed in both directions in Oviedo

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    OVIEDO, Fla. - A short section of State Road 434 is closed in Oviedo for an indefinite period as crews investigate a “roadway collapse.” 

    The section of SR-434 spanning from Artesia to Hammock Lane in Oviedo is closed in both directions, officials said. 

    Firefighters said a 3x3 foot hole has developed over a culvert in the area, with water in the hole. 

    Multiple officials are assessing the hole and its impact on the rest of the road.  
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    State Road 434 closed in both directions in Oviedo

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man leads Volusia deputies on chase in stolen car with two children…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large hole opens near Clermont golf course

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle large house fire in Rockledge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Interactive map: Are you in an evacuation zone? It's better to know now