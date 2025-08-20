Stetson starts new era with Jasper

DeLand, Fla. — The Stetson football program begins the 2025 season under new head coach Michael Jasper.

Jasper spent three seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL and hopes to jumpstart this Hatters program.

Stetson went 2-9, 0-7 in the Pioneer Football League in 2024 and they have been picked to finish last out of eleven teams this season.

The Hatters have almost fifty freshmen on their roster, but they have plenty of talent to have a bounce back season.

Prior to Stetson, Jasper went 44-20 in six seasons as the head football coach at his alma mater, Bethel (TN) University.

