Stetson University hits fundraising record; see what’s planned

Stetson University has hit another fundraising record — money that will be used to fund several programs and construction projects.

The DeLand-based private college raised over $65 million during its fiscal-year 2023 that ended June 30, beating the record $52.2 million it raised for fiscal 2022. Roughly 75% of that total raised over the two years will go to student scholarships.

Stetson also raised money during the 2023 year to fund the renovation of Melching Field at Conrad Park, an $8.2 million project split with the city of DeLand to upgrade the baseball stadium’s seating, video board and more. The project finished work in February.

