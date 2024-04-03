Stetson University preps wave of construction, renovation projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new 305-bed dorm is among a wave of construction project projects set to start at Stetson University.

The DeLand-based private college will start work this summer on a four-story, 88,000-square-foot residence hall at the center of campus near the Carlton Union Building and Templeton Fountain.

The project will open in 2026 and feature double-occupancy rooms, shared suite-style rooms and individual rooms, as well as community kitchens, student lounges and other common areas.

