Stetson University preps wave of construction, renovation projects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
A new 305-bed dorm is among a wave of construction project projects set to start at Stetson University.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The DeLand-based private college will start work this summer on a four-story, 88,000-square-foot residence hall at the center of campus near the Carlton Union Building and Templeton Fountain.
The project will open in 2026 and feature double-occupancy rooms, shared suite-style rooms and individual rooms, as well as community kitchens, student lounges and other common areas.
Read: Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning? What you need to know
Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group