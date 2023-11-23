Stetson University set to host International Chamber Music Festival next summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — To give back and attract young artists and educators from around the world Stetson University will host its first International Chamber Music Festival.

The two-week festival will bring middle and high school students to train with Stetson School of Music faculty and educators from Cornell, Harvard and other top universities.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

During the festival, young artists will take lessons, master classes and take part in public performances on the DeLand campus. Students will stay in Stetson’s residence halls as well as enjoying a day of fun at Walt Disney World.

“As one of the nation’s finest undergraduate-only schools of music, Stetson provides an extraordinary setting for an International Chamber Music Festival,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “Our world-class faculty uphold the highest standards of musical excellence and provide a supportive environment for young artists to realize their passions and dreams.”

Read: ‘Going to have to hit the streets’: Eatonville’s new police chief reveals his plans for department

The festival builds on Stetson’s tradition of hosting summer camps for talented young musicians.

Traditionally, those camps have focused on single instruments, such as clarinet or brass. This is the first time that the School of Music will host a chamber music festival, according to a news release.

Read: Spending slowdown expected this Black Friday weekend

The festival builds on Stetson’s tradition of hosting summer camps for talented young musicians. Traditionally, those camps have focused on single instruments, such as clarinet or brass.

The two-week summer festival is set for July 13 to 27, 2024 and will become an annual summer event.

Read: Report: Florida’s nursing shortage rebounding after pandemic

For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group