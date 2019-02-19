MELBOURNE, Fla. - A stolen car crashed near a Melbourne golf course Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large police response, according to officers.
The stolen car crashed around 1 p.m. near the Mallards Landing Golf Course near intersection of Lake Washington Road and Wickham Road.
Four subjects in the car got out and fled on foot, police said. Three of them have been apprehended, according to police.
Melbourne police and K-9 units are searching the area for the other two subjects.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter is also assisting in the search.
3 now in custody... 1 at large— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) February 19, 2019
Initial reports are 4 young black males.. 2 in custody - Several descriptions of hoodie style jackets, and gloves - However, several items of clothing have been removed during flight from vehicle.— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) February 19, 2019
Police activity in the area of Lake Washington and Wickham - to include the golf course. Stolen vehicle recovery, vehicle crash, foot pursuit - 2 of 4 subjects in custody. Active K9 track - BCSO Helicopter assisting MTF— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) February 19, 2019
