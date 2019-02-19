  • Stolen car crash brings police to Melbourne golf course

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A stolen car crashed near a Melbourne golf course Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large police response, according to officers. 

    The stolen car crashed around 1 p.m. near the Mallards Landing Golf Course near intersection of Lake Washington Road and Wickham Road. 

    Four subjects in the car got out and fled on foot, police said. Three of them have been apprehended, according to police. 

    Melbourne police and K-9 units are searching the area for the other two subjects. 

    The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter is also assisting in the search. 
     

     

