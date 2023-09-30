Storms possible for Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Isolated showers are still possible this evening.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said overnight, they may continue, off and on, especially near the east coast.
Sunday looks a little breezy with winds out of the east.
Once again, passing showers are possible at any point in the day, especially along the coast.
Inland areas have a higher chance of rain in the afternoon.
A drier workweek will follow.
