Storms possible for Saturday night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Isolated showers are still possible this evening.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said overnight, they may continue, off and on, especially near the east coast.

Sunday looks a little breezy with winds out of the east.

Once again, passing showers are possible at any point in the day, especially along the coast.

Inland areas have a higher chance of rain in the afternoon.

A drier workweek will follow.

Daytona Beach Sunday forecast

