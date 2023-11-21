FHP: Deadly crash closes stretch of US-192 near St. Cloud

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash in Osceola County.

Shortly before 5 a.m., troopers responded to US-192, also known as Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, near Bradley Drive in St. Cloud.

As of 6:30 a.m., FHP’s website indicated that a stretch of the westbound lanes of US-192 were closed.

READ: Daytona Beach apartment fire that killed adult and infant appears intentional, officials say

Drone 9 is also near the scene of the deadly crash; it appears that a car is lodged under a semi-truck.

Deadly crash US-192 in St. Cloud Drone 9 flies over the scene of a deadly crash on US-192 near St. Cloud Tuesday morning. (WFTV news staff)

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP to learn more about this crash from investigators.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for new details on this story, as well as live traffic updates.

READ: Kissimmee Salvation Army destroyed by arsonist moves forward with alternate Thanksgiving meal plan

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group