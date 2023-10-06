Stroke survivors find healing power through music at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of musicians is putting on an impressive performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

And an amazing thing about the group is that they are all stroke survivors.

Clinicians with AdventHealth are working with them and their caregivers to stimulate their brains and help their recovery, all while putting their natural talents to good use.

Music is always so moving, and a different beat brings a different mood and in this circle the music is medicine.

Tim Steiner is the artistic director for Strokestra, a program the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra developed in the U.K. to help stroke survivors in their healing journey.

They partnered with AdventHealth and the Dr. Phillips Center for their only United States program.

AdventHealth knows creativity can cure. They offer art and music therapy at their hospitals and invited eight of their patients to this program.

