Strong cold front moves in overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — After some heavy storms, a strong cold front is moving in tonight.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said we’ll start Monday in the 40s and 50s and only barely get into the 60s.

Conditions will continue to be breezy with winds out of the north.

Some communities in the northern part of the region can expect high temperatures Monday to remain in the 50s.

