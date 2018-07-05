Stuck in the sand: Beachgoers left spinning their wheels

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - There’s something about the sand on some Volusia County beaches: It may be too soft.
Soft sand has drivers getting stuck up and down the Volusia County coast. It’s so bad in some spots that Beach Safety officials are asking that only four-wheel drive vehicles drive in the sand.
“You can’t have people in two-wheel drive cars coming down in the sand thinking they’re going anywhere,” said Volusia County resident Doug Lowry. “They’re just buried right to the axle.”
The problem is something called red sand, which is much softer and less compact than the white sand.
“It’s really deep sand. It’s fluffy and it’s not hard packed at all,” Lowry said.
Some cars have been dug out. Others have been towed away.
Beach Safety said it may not get better until a storm surge takes some of the red sand back out to sea.
