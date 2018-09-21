  • Student accused of bringing gun to Evans High School

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon after bringing a gun to Maynard Evans High School, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called to the school shortly before 12:30 p.m.

    Principal Rolando Bailey said in a recorded message to students, teachers and parents that students reported the weapon to school administrators and that it wasn't used in threatening manner.

    The student will be disciplined according to the student code of conduct, Bailey said.

    The student was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent, violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte.

    The student's identity wasn't disclosed.

    No one was injured.

    No other details were given.

