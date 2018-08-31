  • Evans High School senior awarded $100K scholarship, courtesy of Beyonce, Jay-Z

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Evans High School senior walked out of the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert Wednesday in Orlando with a college scholarship, courtesy of Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

     

    Music producer DJ Khaled awarded Keshawn Morgan with a $100,000 scholarship.

     

    Earlier this week, the couple announced that they would award more than $1 million in scholarships to exceptional high school seniors with financial needs.

     

    Keshawn ranks third in his class, and he's the president of the theater and Spanish honor societies, as well as a member of the UNICEF and poetry clubs.

                   

    "Who would have thought that, me, a kid from Evans, from Pine Hills, receiving $100,000,” Morgan said.

     

    Morgan is the only boy in the top 20 of his graduating class.

