Evans High School senior awarded $100K scholarship, courtesy of Beyonce, Jay-Z

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Evans High School senior walked out of the Jay-Z and Beyonce concert Wednesday in Orlando with a college scholarship, courtesy of Beyonce’s BeyGOOD initiative and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.
Related Headlines
Music producer DJ Khaled awarded Keshawn Morgan with a $100,000 scholarship.
Earlier this week, the couple announced that they would award more than $1 million in scholarships to exceptional high school seniors with financial needs.
Photos: Beyonce through the years
Keshawn ranks third in his class, and he's the president of the theater and Spanish honor societies, as well as a member of the UNICEF and poetry clubs.
"Who would have thought that, me, a kid from Evans, from Pine Hills, receiving $100,000,” Morgan said.
Morgan is the only boy in the top 20 of his graduating class.
THIS 👍🏼! Way to go @OCPSnews. @EvansHS_OCPS student get scholarship from @Beyonce & @S_C_ . You have to see and hear his reaction on @WFTV this morning. We’re LIVE on @WFTV 📺 until 7am. pic.twitter.com/j2O7hmMZk8— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}