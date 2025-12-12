Ammunition discovery triggers shelter-in-place at Brevard County high school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County said Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School was placed under a shelter-in-place order Friday morning after a “single round of ammunition” was discovered in a bathroom.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene, conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Officials said all students and staff at the school are reported to be safe.

The discovery of the ammunition prompted immediate action from school officials and law enforcement to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

The situation is being handled with various resources deployed by the sheriff’s office.

The origin of the ammunition and the motive behind its presence at the school remain unclear at this time.

