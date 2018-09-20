0 Watch: Alleged shootout between Apopka High School students

APOPKA, Fla. - 9 Investigates obtained video that police said shows a shootout between two Apopka High School students after they left school Friday afternoon.

Investigators said Keyrontae Harrell, 17, fired a gun near West Summit Street and North Lake Avenue while his ex-girlfriend, Zari Gant, was driving away from him.

A recording showed Keldon Lewis, 17, raising a handgun and pointing it at a silver Chrysler being driven by Harrell, police said. Seven gunshots were heard.

Police said Harrell fired shots first.

"It shouldn't have erupted in gunfire," Apopka police Deputy Chief Randy Fernandez said. "They're all juveniles, and they came from the school, which is even more disturbing."

Records said Harrell approached Gant near their school and told her she wouldn't be with anyone else.

Gant tried to lose him when she drove away from the school parking lot with Lewis and two other passengers.

Police said Harrell chased Gant and parked his vehicle in front of her before getting out of the car to point a gun at her.

9 Investigates' Karla Ray on Wednesday traveled to Gant's home, where she saw a car with at least three bullet holes parked in the driveway. A woman in the home declined to discuss the incident.

Investigators said that although Gant is considered a victim of domestic violence, she will also face charges, because she brought to school the gun that Lewis fired.

No one at Lewis' home would discuss the incident. An arrest report said one of the conditions of Lewis' release was that he return to school Monday, but the school turned him away.

Harrell is being held at the Orange Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is terribly dangerous anywhere," Fernandez said. "It's certainly dangerous in the middle of a neighborhood."

Police said both guns used in the shootout had been on campus during the school day.

Harrell, Lewis and Gant were each arrested on felony charges.

No one was injured.

