Student pilot, instructor injured when plane crashes in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — According to the Titusville Fire Department, a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Space Coast Regional Airport at approximately 2:13 p.m. today, injuring two occupants.
The crash happened just north of Shepard Drive. The occupants, identified as a flight instructor and a student pilot, were able to call 911 for help.
The Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department, and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Both occupants were transported to a local hospital; one occupant sustained serious injuries, while the second occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
