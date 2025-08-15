Student pilot, instructor injured when plane crashes in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — According to the Titusville Fire Department, a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Space Coast Regional Airport at approximately 2:13 p.m. today, injuring two occupants.

The crash happened just north of Shepard Drive. The occupants, identified as a flight instructor and a student pilot, were able to call 911 for help.

Titusville small plane crash (WFTV)

The Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department, and Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital; one occupant sustained serious injuries, while the second occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

