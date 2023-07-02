Study reveals the most popular rides at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parkgoers; what’s your favorite ride at Walt Disney World?

Ranking the most popular rides at Walt Disney World is hard but not impossible.

Disney travel planning experts MagicGuides conducted a study to find out what are the most popular rides at the most magical place on earth; here’s the top nine:

Splash Mountain: Despite being closed, the beloved log flume ride has always been a favorite among fans and receives an average of 205,193 monthly searches, 323,813 Instagram hashtags, and a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: The spooky ride has the highest number of hashtags out of any ride on Instagram, with 465,274 hashtags, a 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, and receives an average of 75,943 monthly searches in America.

Space Mountain: Opening in 1975 in the Magic Kingdom, its popularity has stood the test of time, as it is also the oldest operating rollercoaster in Florida.

It’s a Small World

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Expedition Everest

Haunted Mansion

Big Thunder Mountain

Star Tours

The study examined each ride from all four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando – Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The factors studied were: Instagram hashtags, TripAdvisor ratings, and the average monthly search volume for each ride.

“With an average annual attendance of over 58 million visitors, Walt Disney World is the most visited vacation resort in the world.” a spokesperson for MagicGuides said.

The study also revealed Magic Kingdom was the clear leader of popular rides, with six out of the top 10 most beloved rides.

