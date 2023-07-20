‘Stuff the bus’: Casselberry police hosting school supply drive

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police are hosting a school supply drive to benefit students in the community.

The department is hosting its main supply drive event on Saturday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1239 State Road 436.

But donations can also be dropped off before and after the drive at the Casselberry Police Department’s lobby.

The supplies will benefit students at Casselberry Elementary, South Seminole Academy and Kid’s House of Seminole.

