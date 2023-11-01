Local

‘Stuff the Charger’: FLHSMV, FHP launch annual Florida food drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to “Stuff the Charger” and help feed Floridians in need.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are collecting non-perishable food donations across the state throughout the month of November as part of their Stuff the Charger food drive.

The following items are needed:

  • Canned goods: canned meats, vegetables, fruits, and soups
  • Dried goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal, and oatmeal
  • Other goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water, and broth

Those wishing to donate food can drop off their contributions at any local FHP Station, or contact their local FHP Public Affairs Officer for more information.


