0 Substitute teacher pushed students against wall, called them ‘evil,' police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A substitute teacher in Daytona Beach is facing charges after four elementary school students claimed she pushed their heads against the wall and called them “evil.”

Mohga Kodsy, 59, was arrested Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, she was working at Turie T. Small Elementary School as a substitute teacher when she sent the four students to another teacher for bad behavior.

The teacher noted the students--three of whom are 8 years old and one who is 7 years old--were crying. The students told the teacher that Kodsy threw them against a wall.

A school resource officer spoke to each student individually.

The students told the officer that they were told to stand and face the wall in a classroom for acting out, but they kept turning around to watch a movie that was being played in the classroom, according to the affidavit.

The children told the officer that Kodsy then pushed their heads against the wall and called them “evil.”

The students had no visible injuries, according to the arrest affidavit.

Two of the parents decided to pursue charges.

Kodsy is facing two felonies of committing an act that could result in physical or mental injury of a child.



Daytona Beach Police say a Turie T Small Elementary substitute teacher pushed 4 students heads against the wall and called them evil. She made the students turn and face the wall because they were acting out. Three of the students are 8. One is 7. pic.twitter.com/QnVyvTJ2j9 — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) September 10, 2018

