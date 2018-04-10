0 Substitute teacher, Walt Disney employee busted in online sex sting, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A substitute teacher for the Volusia County School District, as well as a part-time employee for Walt Disney World was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious battery, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bruce Corbin Krupa responded to an online ad April 2 where he thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl, but it was really an undercover detective, investigators said.

Read: 18 men arrested in undercover child sex sting, Polk County deputies say

The decoy child said several times that she was 13 years old, and Krupa continued to communicate with her and discussed having sex with her, investigators said.

Other details were released, but they are too graphic for publication.

Krupa sent the undercover detective several photographs of his face and his body, investigators said.

A time and date for Krupa and the girl to meet was set up at an undisclosed location in Orlando, and when Krupa arrived, he was arrested.

A search of Krupa’s vehicle found purple boxers and a Kit Kat bar with him, investigators said.

Nancy Wait, with the Volusia County School District, said Krupa has served as a substitute teacher and substitute cafeteria worker for the schools since 2015. He’s substituted less than 60 times, and his last job was Feb. 20, Wait said.

“As soon as we were notified of his arrest, he was permanently removed from the substitute list and disqualified for future employment,” Wait said.

>>> Download the free WFTV news and weather apps <<<

Here is a list of schools where he substituted and how many times he substituted at each location:

Deltona High (1x)

Pine Ridge High (37x)

Deltona Middle (1x)

Galaxy Middle (10x)

Heritage Middle (4x)

Deltona Lakes Elementary (1x)

Friendship Elementary (1x)

Osteen Elementary (2x)

A spokesperson for Walt Disney World said Krupa has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.

Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is following this developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.

#New:Volusia Co.sub. teacher and Disney worker arrested by @OrlandoPolice accused of traveling to meet a 13 year old for sex. Police say Bruce Krupa brought a Kit Kat bar with him.Disney spokesperson told me “He has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.”#WFTV pic.twitter.com/aWhBRSOtlE — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) April 10, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.