Summer storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The afternoon summer storm pattern will continue Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing afternoon storms on Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees in the afternoon.

Watch: Brightline announces start of service connecting Orlando to South Florida

The rip current risk will also be very high over the next several days.

A High Surf Advisory is in place on our coast with waves breaking around 5 to 8 feet.

Watch: Local broadcasters push Congress for streaming reform

Our area will see dangerous waters at the coast through the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group