Summer storm pattern continues Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The afternoon summer storm pattern will continue Thursday in Central Florida.
Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing afternoon storms on Thursday.
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 92 degrees in the afternoon.
The rip current risk will also be very high over the next several days.
A High Surf Advisory is in place on our coast with waves breaking around 5 to 8 feet.
Our area will see dangerous waters at the coast through the weekend.
