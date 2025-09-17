Sumter County deputies arrest suspect in 2019 murder case

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the murder of Michael Kotait from 2019.

Darrell Bogle was taken into custody on Monday at a Wildwood apartment complex.

Bogle has been charged with the murder of Michael Kotait and is currently held in the Sumter County jail with no bond.

The sheriff’s office has indicated that Bogle was not the only person involved in Kotait’s murder.

