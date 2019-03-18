Domestic disturbance suspect dead after shooting SWAT vehicle, Sumter deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY., Fla. - A 61-year-old man is dead after shooting at law enforcement officers, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said.
In a media release sent to WFTV, deputies said the man died Sunday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputies said they were first called to the Lake Panasoffkee home over a domestic dispute. When they arrived, the man refused to cooperate and fired a round though the front door of the home. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived, but the suspect refused to communicate.
Deputies told WFTV the suspect shot additional rounds from his home at the SWAT team, hitting the SWAT vehicle multiple times before taking his own life. His identity has not yet been released.
