Fatal collision at CR-462 and US-301 leaves one dead

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a fatal car accident occurred at the intersection of CR-462 and US-301 when a Kia Sportage failed to stop and was hit by an Acura MDX.

The Kia Sportage overturned several times, resulting in the death of a 46-year-old woman. The driver of the Kia Sportage is still being investigated as both occupants were unrestrained.

The two occupants of the Acura MDX suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

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