Wildwood partners with Sumter County School District for free summer meals

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The city of Wildwood, together with the Sumter County School District, is pleased to offer free summer meals to students aged 18 and under at two welcoming summer camp locations.

This initiative is a great way to support our young community members and ensure they stay nourished and happy during the summer months.

The federally funded Summer BreakSpot program offers nutritious meals on weekdays until June 26 and then resumes from July 6 to July 23.

Students do not need to be enrolled in Wildwood’s summer camp program or register to receive the meals.

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