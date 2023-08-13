Sunday will reach near record-highs with severe heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another Weather Alert Day for the extreme heat.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said an Extreme Heat Warning is in place for all of Central Florida.
We will be near-record highs with a heat index of around 110.
It will be 98 for a high, and a 30% chance of late storms.
Later in the upcoming week, we’ll get a better chance of afternoon rain/storms.
This will bring our temps back to the average low 90s.
