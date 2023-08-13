ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another Weather Alert Day for the extreme heat.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said an Extreme Heat Warning is in place for all of Central Florida.

We will be near-record highs with a heat index of around 110.

It will be 98 for a high, and a 30% chance of late storms.

Sunday will reach near record-highs with severe heat Meteorologist Brian Shields said an Extreme Heat Warning is in place for all of Central Florida. (WFTV/WFTV)

Read: ‘Heroic’: Orlando police chief thanks dispatchers for their work during officer-involved shooting

Later in the upcoming week, we’ll get a better chance of afternoon rain/storms.

This will bring our temps back to the average low 90s.

Sunday will reach near record-highs with severe heat (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group