ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement officers aren’t the only public servants working hard to keep Central Florida safe.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith stopped by the Emergency Communications Center Friday night to thank dispatchers for their hard work taking countless calls daily.

Smith wanted to thank them, especially for taking the difficult calls from last week’s shooting that injured two officers in downtown Orlando.

'Heroic': Orlando police chief thanks dispatchers for their work during officer-involved shooting Law enforcement aren't the only public servants working hard to keep Central Florida safe. (Orlando Police Department)

OPD said the dispatcher’s steadfast focus on helping their officers was heroic.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the officers was released from the hospital, police said.

