Sunny and beautiful Easter weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has a sunny and beautiful Easter weekend ahead.

Our area was nice and cool Friday morning, with lows in the 50s.

We will have lots of sunshine for the rest of Friday, with highs in the mid-70s.

The beautiful weather will continue this weekend.

We will have mornings in the 50s with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be warmer next week.

