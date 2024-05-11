Sunny and hot throughout Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s at Florida’s local beaches, with temperatures in the 90s inland.

Sunday will have similar temperatures, with dry and quiet conditions, highs in the 80s at the coast, and low 90s inland.

Next week will be wetter and stormier, which will provide the much-needed rainfall.

