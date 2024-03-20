Sunny and nice Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start to the morning, Central Florida will warm up nicely on Wednesday.

Our area will see a chilly morning with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Sunny skies will help us warm into the 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Watch: Preparations underway for Puerto Rican Parade and Festival: Here’s what to know

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 76 degrees on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be cool but not as cold, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Read: 2024 Disney Legends announced: Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford among honorees

We will be even warmer on Thursday, with highs in the low-80s.

Friday will bring our next chance to see rain and isolated storms.

Rain and storms forecast for Friday morning

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group