Saturday: Warm and pleasant, slight chance for rain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is shaping up to be a warm and breezy day in Central Florida.

We’ll see a comfortably cool start to the day with a few light coastal showers.

Highs will climb into the 70s.

READ: Matthew Perry laid to rest in Los Angeles; ‘Friends’ costars attend funeral

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said light showers are possible near our beaches, while inland a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out.

Sunday will be a bit warmer and drier, with more 80s around the Channel 9 viewing area.

WFTV weather graphics (WFTV news staff)

Looking ahead to next week, Crimi said a stretch of dry weather is on the way, with daily high temperatures in the mid-80s.

READ: WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group