ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a great day today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there is nothing but sunshine on Saturday.

Temperatures will hit the 70s across Central Florida.

Tonight will be comfortably cool again, with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Read: Show your Orlando pride on #407Day while enjoying local events, specials

Tomorrow, partly cloudy and warmer.

Highs will return to the low 80s in a few spots.

It will only get warmer next week.

Highs will be back to near 90 degrees by Wednesday.

Sunny way to start the weekend Temperatures will hit the 70s across Central Florida. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group