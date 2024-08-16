SunRail accident involving pedestrian in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department and Sanford first responders are working an accident near the SunRail station in Sanford

The call came in just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Seminole County Fire Department confirms this accident does involve a fatality.

The scene is being turned over to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating this as a possible suicide.

