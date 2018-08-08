  • SunRail train fatally strikes pedestrian in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    EDGEWOOD, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday afternoon by a SunRail train, the Edgewood Police Department said.

    Police said the crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. near East Mary Jess Road and South Orange Avenue.

    There are no road closures in the area.

    The Florida Department of Transportation said SunRail trains P323 and P324 have been canceled, and train P322 is delayed by 60 minutes.

    Delays are expected to last more than 90 minutes, the agency said.

    No other details were given.

    The crash remains under investigation.

