Sunshine Corridor: SunRail moves forward with line to Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — SunRail is moving forward with the proposed Sunshine Corridor line that will run from the airport to Disney.

SunRail executives told Orlando leaders they are exploring ways to pay for it.

The line to the Orange County Convention Center is estimated to cost $2 billion.

Executives said some of that could come from federal funding and private investment.

The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to hand over SunRail funding and operations to local government as early as November 2024.

Leaders said they support expanding service, allowing trains to run on nights and weekends.

“When we go to the airport, it’s going to be an absolute necessity that we go seven days a week, and probably more frequent service,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Orange County leaders will vote to create a new taxing district around the land that will be used for the Convention Center Sunrail Station.

Universal owns the land and has agreed to fund, construct and operate the station when the Sunshine Corridor is built.

