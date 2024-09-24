Survey says? City of Sanford seeks public’s help to develop waterfront property

SANFORD, Fla. — City officials are looking for suggestions on how to best use a waterfront property in the heart of downtown Sanford.

So they have put together a public survey to get some input.

This property is situated north of First Street between Palmetto Avenue and Sanford Avenue, and south of Seminole Boulevard with a portion of the block located north of Commercial Street between Hood Avenue and Palmetto Avenue.

City of Sanford waterfront property map Sanford officials want ideas from the public about how to develop the property. (City of Sanford)

Officials also describe the parcel as being located near the Sanford Civic Center and downtown branch of the Seminole County Library.

“We are seeking input from residents and visitors on how this waterfront property can best serve our community for now and in the future,” the City announced in a news release, adding, “Understanding and addressing the community’s needs and preferences can lead to higher satisfaction with city projects and services.”

The survey will be open to the public from Sept. 24 to Oct. 24.

Organizers said all participation and responses will be anonymous.

If you’d like to take the survey, click here.

Public Survey On City Owned Downtown Sanford Waterfront Property https://t.co/gw7wp3tEEe via @Nextdoor — City of Sanford (@CitySanfordFL) September 24, 2024

