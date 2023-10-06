Suspect arrested for January murder of man found shot to death in Orange County intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in a months-old Orange County murder case has been arrested, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.

The investigation started just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 when deputies were called to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Ave. near Apopka for reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies arrived to find 36-year-old Travis Rashard Grubbs shot in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis Rashard Grubbs - Apopka Shooting Victim (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

With few leads in the case, the sheriff’s office offered a reward for information that might lead to Grubbs’ killer.

On Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the case.

18-year-old Joseph Arthur Austin was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office has not released the details of the investigation explaining how they developed Austin as the suspect or what the motive for the shooting might have been.

Man shot and killed in Apopka, deputies say (WFTV)

