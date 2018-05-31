  • Suspect shot by officer during drug operation at Seminole County gas station

    By: Monique Valdes

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot someone during a drug operation at a gas station in Longwood on Thursday. 

    A heavy law enforcement presence was seen Thursday afternoon at the gas station on State Road 434 near Montgomery Road. 

    Deputies said members of a joint drug task force were trying to stop a drug deal in progress. 

    They said the man who was shot had not complied with orders to get out of the car. 

    A woman in the car was also injured, but it's not clear how. 

    No other details have been released. 

