Suspect shot by officer during drug operation at Seminole County gas station

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot someone during a drug operation at a gas station in Longwood on Thursday.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen Thursday afternoon at the gas station on State Road 434 near Montgomery Road.
Deputies said members of a joint drug task force were trying to stop a drug deal in progress.
They said the man who was shot had not complied with orders to get out of the car.
A woman in the car was also injured, but it's not clear how.
No other details have been released.
#Breaking:Seminole County Sheriff investigating a shooting on SR 434 near Chevron Station.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/MMe4WxqnPC— Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) May 31, 2018
