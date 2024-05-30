Suspected drug dealer charged with manslaughter for fentanyl overdose death

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford man already in jail on drug charges now stands accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to one of his clients.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

50-year-old Dwight “DD” Oliver has been charged with manslaughter for the December 2023 overdose death of a 33-year-old Deltona man.

The investigation began on the morning of December 4 when the victim’s parents called 911 to report that they had found their son dead in a bedroom of their Deltona home.

First responders at the scene quickly determined the death was the result of a possible overdose, so detectives with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Overdose Task Force responded to the scene to investigate.

READ: Medical Examiner’s Office: Girl, 13, found unresponsive in Discovery Cove pool accidentally drowned

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy ultimately confirmed the victim died as a result of “acute fentanyl toxicity.”

After interviewing the victim’s family and friends and reviewing his cell phone data, detectives say they were able to identify Oliver as the person who sold the victim cocaine and fentanyl just hours before his death.

READ: Suspect in shooting that killed 2 at illegal after-hours club in Pine Hills arrested in Nashville

Investigators say Oliver’s own cell phone records also revealed his history of communication with the victim and showed how he traveled from his home in Sanford to the same location where the victim was seen acquiring the fentanyl that caused his death.

A search of Oliver’s home led to the seizure of “trafficking quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine, and MDPV, deputies said.

READ: Seminole County Clerk announces new Domestic Violence Service Center

Oliver, who was already being held in the Volusia County jail without bond on drug charges stemming from the investigation, now has an additional bond of $1 million for the new manslaughter charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Oliver’s criminal history includes charges on 33 previous felony offenses with eight convictions and 20 misdemeanors with 11 convictions. He’s been previously sentenced to the Florida Department of Corrections seven times.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group