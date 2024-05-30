Seminole County Clerk announces new Domestic Violence Service Center

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Clerk of Courts Office will soon offer a more secure option for victims of domestic violence who are seeking help.

On Wednesday, Seminole County Clerk of Court Grant Maloy announced the grand opening of their new Domestic Violence Service Center, scheduled for Monday, June 3.

Located within the Seminole County Courthouse on Eslinger Way in Sanford, the service center offers assistance to people in “harmful situations” who wish to file for a protective injunction with the courts.

In addition to offering assistance with the necessary court documents, the clerk’s office also works closely with SafeHouse of Seminole, a local advocacy organization that provides support, shelter, and legal services to domestic violence victims.

Maloy says the new Domestic Violence Service Center is meant to provide a safe, respectful environment where people in crisisis can receive the resources and information they need.

“This office is well designed, with security, privacy, and even an activity room for children to stay busy when someone is filling out paperwork,” Maloy said in a statement announcing the grand opening.

The Domestic Violence Service Center is part of a new courthouse construction project recently approved by the Seminole County Board of Commissioners.

